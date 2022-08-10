“It’s never too late” is a cliché that is coming to life, thanks again to the start of the fall session for the New Horizons Band program.
From Sept. 14 — Dec. 7, the Montrose Senior Center will again offer a band instrument class, an entry point for adults with no prior music experience, along with adults once active in a school music program. No previous musical experience is required. Classes are taught by retired band director/music educator Kim Lundgren.
There will be an informational meeting at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, at the Montrose Senior Center, 1800 Pavilion Drive. Information shared will include how to obtain a quality and affordable band instrument, instrument repair, supplies needed, and rehearsals.
Classes for the next session be on Wednesday mornings, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., from Sept. 14 to Dec. 7, at the Montrose Senior Center. There is no class on Nov. 23.
The fee for 12 classes is $40, with registration and payment made through the Montrose Recreation District. Information about registration is in the Fall Recreation District booklet and at the MRD website. Or you may call the Montrose Senior Center at 970-249-7705. Participants will also pay $10 to the instructor for music.
Participants will need to provide their own band instrument and supplies, and can learn to play clarinet, flute, saxophone, trumpet, trombone, or baritone/euphonium.
This band program is organized in partnership with the New Horizons International Music Association, founded in 1991 to encourage music making for those 50-plus. “Playing music in groups supports good mental and physical health, besides being an unending source of joy,” NHIMA founder Roy Ernst said.
