“It’s never too late” is a cliché that is coming to life, thanks again to the start of the fall session for the New Horizons Band program.

From Sept. 14 — Dec. 7, the Montrose Senior Center will again offer a band instrument class, an entry point for adults with no prior music experience, along with adults once active in a school music program. No previous musical experience is required. Classes are taught by retired band director/music educator Kim Lundgren.



