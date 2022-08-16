Purchase Access

Releases from the Aspinall Unit will be decreased from 1,550 cubic feet per second to 1,450 cfs on Thursday, Aug. 18.

Releases are being decreased as rainfall has helped put river flows above the baseflow target on the lower Gunnison River. The actual April-July runoff volume for Blue Mesa Reservoir came in at 68% of average. 



