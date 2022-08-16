Releases from the Aspinall Unit will be decreased from 1,550 cubic feet per second to 1,450 cfs on Thursday, Aug. 18.
Releases are being decreased as rainfall has helped put river flows above the baseflow target on the lower Gunnison River. The actual April-July runoff volume for Blue Mesa Reservoir came in at 68% of average.
Flows in the lower Gunnison River are currently over the baseflow target of 900 cfs. River flows are expected to continue at or above the baseflow target for the foreseeable future.
Pursuant to the Aspinall Unit Operations Record of Decision, the baseflow target in the lower Gunnison River, as measured at the Whitewater gauge, is 900 cfs for June, July and August.
As of Tuesday, Gunnison Tunnel diversions were 1,050 cfs and flows in the Gunnison River through the Black Canyon were around 550 cfs.
After this release change, Gunnison Tunnel diversions will still be around 1,050 cfs and flows in the Gunnison River through the Black Canyon will be near 450 cfs. Current flow information is obtained from provisional data that may undergo revision subsequent to review.
This scheduled release change is subject to changes in river flows and weather conditions. For questions or concerns regarding these operations contact Erik Knight at 970-248-0629, email eknight@usbr.gov
