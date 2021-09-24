Remember to register to vote or update info

National Voter Registration Day is coming up Tuesday, Sept. 28.
The day is set aside to highlight the need to register to vote to ensure every voice is heard at the ballot box. The League of Women Voters of the Uncompahgre Valley is encouraging electors to be sure they are properly registered.
Colorado’s registration process is simple: Go to GoVoteColorado.com to register for the first time, or to update registration upon moving or a name-change. Have your valid Colorado driver’s license of state-issued ID handy.
The next election is Nov. 2.
On the ballot are local school district races and a proposed amendment to the state constitution that would transfer the authority to appropriate state revenue that isn’t generated from taxes (custodial funds). That authority currently rests with the state treasurer. Amendment 78 would transfer the authority to the Legislature.
The amendment would also create the Custodial Fund Transparency Account and require the Legislature to appropriate funds for their legal purpose equitably, and for the benefit of the state. Appropriations would take place after public hearings.
The custodial funds and interest they generate would be exempt from the revenue-capping rules of the Taxpayer Bill of Rights (TABOR).
Also on the ballot: Proposition 119, to increase taxes on retail marijuana sales.
Ballots start hitting the mail Oct. 12 - 15 and will be mailed to all active, registered voters.
Montrose County opens its voter service polling center on Oct. 25, at the historic courthouse, 320 S. First St., across the street from the post office.
October 25 also is the last day to request a mail ballot.
The county will open the West End voter service polling center at the Nucla-Naturita Chamber of Commerce, in Nucla, on Oct. 29.
Ballot drop-off boxes, monitored 24/7, were opened Sept. 17 and close promptly at 7 p.m. Election Day. These are located at the historic courthouse in Montrose and at 300 Main St. in Nucla.
All ballots are due by 7 p.m. Nov. 2 and late arrivals cannot be counted.
If returning by mail, allow at least a week for your ballot to arrive. Do not mail your ballot on Election Day. Instead, hand-deliver it.
At the voter centers, you can also vote in person on a machine that prints a paper ballot. As well, mail-in ballots can be dropped off inside the voter center, not just in the drop box outside.
