With warming temperatures and summer quickly approaching, Colorado Parks and Wildlife reminds those visiting State Wildlife Areas to have a required pass to recreate on those lands.
CPW wildlife officers have continued to encounter visitors unknowingly in violation of this requirement and would like to remind Colorado’s residents and visitors to obtain a valid hunting or fishing license or a Colorado SWA pass before visiting SWAs to be compliant with state law and contribute to the protection of key habitat for wildlife in our state.
“Primarily what we are seeing is non-wildlife related recreationists who are just unaware of the access requirements,” said District Wildlife Manager Mark Caddy, who serves the Norwood district.
“That includes paddleboarders, kayakers, windsurfers, parasailers and campers who do not want to pay for a camping site. We also see day users just wanting to cool off in the water and dog owners wanting their dogs to cool off who are just unaware of the access requirements.”
CPW manages more than 350 SWAs across the state. These lands were acquired using hunter and angler dollars for the purpose of conserving wildlife habitat and providing wildlife-related recreation.
Seeing a significant increase in visitation that can disturb and displace wildlife paired with people engaging in activities for which many SWA properties were not intended, the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission voted in 2020 to require everyone who enters a SWA to possess a valid hunting or fishing license in Colorado.
In 2021, the commission also voted to add a Colorado SWA pass to provide another option for those interested in accessing these properties, with funds helping contribute to wildlife conservation.
Those visiting SWAs without a proper license or pass are subject to citation with a fine. After additional surcharges, the fine total is $139.50.
“We explain the requirements and presently are in a warning mode where violators could receive a written warning, but repeat offenders could be issued a citation,” Caddy said.
A Colorado SWA Pass can be purchased at any CPW office or online at cpwshop.com. Passes are available annually and valid from April 1 through March 31 of the following year. Day passes are also available.
