Travelers will encounter lengthy weekday road closures on US 550 Red Mountain Pass between Silverton and Ouray through Sept. 24.
The closures will allow for helicopter operations and other work associated with a power line reconstruction project by the San Miguel Power Association.
The closure points are located at milepoint 87 (Crystal Lake/Ironton park) and MP 92 (just south of Ouray). During these significant closures, travelers may seek the alternate westerly route via US 160, CO Highway 145 and CO Highway 62 (through Mancos, Dolores, Telluride and Ridgway).
Travel Impacts
Significant, lengthy closures in the mornings and afternoons, weekdays for the next two weeks. This work schedule may be subject to change due to weather conditions or other emergency circumstances. US 550 Red Mountain Pass will not be closed during the evenings or weekends.
Mon. - Thursday, Sept. 13 - 16
ROAD CLOSED: 8:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.
ROAD OPEN: 12 - 1 p.m.
ROAD CLOSED: 1 - 5:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 17
ROAD CLOSED: 8:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.
ROAD OPEN: 12 - 1 p.m.
ROAD CLOSED: 1 - 4 p.m.
Mon. - Fri., Sept. 20 - 24
ROAD CLOSED: 8:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.
ROAD OPEN: 12 - 1 p.m.
ROAD CLOSED: 1 - 5:30 p.m.
Visit forest service websites or contact the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre, Gunnison (GMUG) National Forests and the San Juan National Forest for information about potential closures of forest roads and trailheads on public lands.
