The 2020 Annual Meeting and Barbecue Banquet of the Shavano Conservation District is set for this Saturday night at the Ute Indian Museum.
Doors will open at 6:30 p.m., the food comes out at 6:45. The ticket price is $15 for adults and $9 for youngsters 12 and under.
This is the 78th year of operation for the district which was legalized in October of 1941. Over the years, the district has come to include the Cimarron and the Uncompahgre Districts and now the co-op stands at about 1.19 million acres. The main thrust of the district, early on, was flood control in the Shavano Valley. Over the years the group has been very active in helping farmers and ranchers improve soil conditions for better water conservation, higher yields, and sustainability.
At the Saturday gathering the guest speaker will be Steve Acquafresca, the Mesa County representative on the Colorado River District Board. Acquafresca is a farmer who is highly engaged in his community. As a former Colorado state legislator, he represented six Western Slope counties in Colorado’s General Assembly and focused on farming and ranching issues, business and economic development, water law, conservation, local government, transportation and public education funding and policies.
A series of awards will be presented at the meeting, including the Farmer of the Year. This year’s winner is Jordan Frigetto. Frigetto has a farming operation on High Mesa northwest of Montrose.
Also to be awarded are the Wildlife Conservationist of the Year, the Conservation Educator of the Year, and the youth awards which are the Soil Poster Grand Champions and the Camp Rocky Scholarship.
Tickets are available online at BlackCanyonTickets.com. You can order by phone at 970- 964-3582. The Ute Museum is located at 17253 Chipeta Road, right off U.S. 550 south of Montrose.
