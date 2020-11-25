A full Thanksgiving dinner will be available Thursday at Friendship Hall, Montrose County Fairgrounds.
Montrose Community Dinners is hosting the free meal for the 26th year, although because of COVID-19 restrictions, volunteers will be giving out to-go meals, rather than hosting a sit-down meal inside the hall. Follow the designated route at the fairgrounds and, when receiving the meals from the volunteers, please keep a mask on.
Volunteers are also delivering meals to more than 800 people who requested deliveries in advance, however, if you still need a meal, you can come to Friendship Hall, 1001 N. Second St., between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. and take one to go. Reservations are not required for meal pickup.
There is no charge for the meals. Donations of any amount are welcome to help Montrose Community Dinners pay for the food it serves each year. People who wish to donate can do so when picking up a dinner Thursday, or mail a check to P.O. Box 3540, Montrose, CO 81402.
