An open house for input and feedback that will help inform the state’s gray wolf reintroduction planning process will be from 5 - 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 21, at the Montrose Recreation District Field House, 25 Colorado Ave.
The local meeting is one of several sessions concerning the restoration and management of the species, which is being reintroduced on the Western Slope following a statewide vote. It is hosted by Colorado Parks and Wildlife and the Keystone Policy Center.
Keystone also set up an online commenting form at wolfengagementco.org.
