The Colorado Secretary of State’s Office is mailing out 750,000 reminder postcards to state residents who are eligible to vote, but not registered to do so.
This list was assembled by taking the list of current driver’s license and state ID holders and subtracting out all the people who are already registered. The SOS then removes all people under the age of 18 and those who have ever shown a non-U.S. credential at a driver’s license bureau.
There will be people receiving this mailing who are already registered or are deceased. This is because of the quality of the Department of Motor Vehicle’s lists, or the existence of substantive differences between the information in a person’s DMV file and the data in the voter file.
Each election cycle, the Colorado Department of State sends a postcard to every Coloradan who is not registered to vote, but has a driver’s license or state ID, is 18 or older, and a U.S. citizen.
People who received the postcard but who are already registered can disregard the reminder.
If a postcard is sent to someone who is deceased, that is because the individual is still in the DMV file. Family members can provide the person’s name and any personal information to the county clerk’s office to remove him or her from the DMV file.
Colorado began sending eligible-but-unregistered postcards every election year since 2012, when Scott Gessler (R) was secretary of state. The practice continued through the Wayne Williams (R) administration. Current Secretary of State Jena Griswold is the third secretary of state to send out registration postcards.
Concerns can be emailed to Colorado’s State Election Director, Judd Choate, at judd.choate@sos.state.co.us.
