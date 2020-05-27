Remote learning robbed Colorado kids of end-of-year traditions. It might also set them back over summer break.

As students close their textbooks for the last time each school year and trade early mornings racing the bell for lazy ones sleeping in, the same threat hangs over most all of them.
Losing some of the knowledge base and skills they developed over the academic year — often referred to as the summer slide — can set students back as they climb a grade higher.
Add a few months of remote learning into their school calendar thanks to the coronavirus, and some teachers across Colorado worry that this summer’s slide could send some students tumbling even further.
Lori Kester, a language arts teacher at Centennial School, a Pre-K-12 school in San Luis, anticipates that the summer slide will be “particularly bad this year.”
“It feels like summer has been really long,” she said.
