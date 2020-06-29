Rep. Scott Tipton receives "Spirit of Enterprise" award from U.S. Chamber of Commerce

United States Rep. Scott Tipton earned the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s “Spirit of Enterprise” Award. The award is given to members of Congress who have supported pro-growth policies during the 116th Congress. Tipton, a small business owner for more than 30 years and co-chair of the Congressional Small Business Caucus, was honored to receive the award.
“Throughout my time in Congress, I have fought for small businesses, knowing that Main Street is the lifeblood of communities throughout the Third District and the entire country,” said Tipton.
“Many men and women risk their livelihoods to start new businesses, and it’s critical for Congress to advance policies to ensure the federal government encourages and not impedes success in their ventures. As we navigate through the COVID-19 pandemic and the ensuing economic recovery, I will continue to prioritize small business needs so that we can build upon the historic economic growth we saw prior to the outbreak.”
According to the U.S. Chamber’s press release, this year was the first time a scoring method was implemented, which not only takes into consideration members supporting U.S. Chamber-backed legislation, but also the member’s bipartisan leadership.
