Report: Drought continues to hit forest health

Landowners can reduce their risk of wildfire by removing flammable materials, such as dead and dying trees or dense woody material, near their homes and other structures. (Courtesy photo/CSFS)

The annual forest health report, released today by the Colorado State Forest Service, details how ongoing warm temperatures and below-average precipitation create challenges for Colorado’s forests.

Even though monsoonal rains came in 2022 to parts of Colorado, relieving some of the drought, it will take several years of adequate precipitation for trees to recover their natural defenses to bark beetle attacks. And these forest pests continue to expand into new areas with vulnerable, drought-stressed trees.  



