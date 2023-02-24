Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is accepting membership applications to fill two sportsperson representative positions on the Colorado Outdoor Partnership (CO-OP).

Interested individuals are invited to fill out an online membership application no later than Monday, March 13, at https://tinyurl.com/COpartnersports (link redirects).



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?