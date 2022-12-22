Rescued Airedales seek good humans

Two rescued Airedale terriers are looking for a rare breed — a person who can give them a stable home.
Airedale Terrier Rescue & Adoption volunteer Leslie Brown has been hosting the pair, Cooper and Lady, at her home the past few months, after the rescue organization found them listed on Craigslist.
“From what we understand, they were used for breeding, never socialized,” Brown said. “We’re just looking for a good, permanent home.”
The terriers are estimated at between 3 and 4 years old. Cooper, who is to be neutered is a redline Airedale, meaning his coat is smoother and straighter. Lady arrived spayed. Both dogs are a beautiful, light golden brown with darker backs.
And, the four months Brown has hosted them has made a lot of difference in their socialization. She spent a lot of time working on obedience and getting the dogs used to more interaction.
“They are the sweetest. They sit politely. They don’t lunge. They don’t pull. I just really wanted to find a good home,” Brown said.
“They love going for walks. If you’re sitting down, Lady will put her paws on your heart and look at you. If she standing, she puts her legs on your forearm. Cooper just sits on your feet and grins.”
ATRA is a nonprofit operating in 13 states and Ontario, Canada, that is devoted to the rescue and rehoming of Airedale terriers. When volunteers spot the breed listed for sale or in a shelter, they step into action.
The organization funds acquiring the dogs, if there is a fee, vet care, and transportation to new homes — and Brown will travel. She will take Cooper and Lady to another state, if that happens to be where the adopters live.
ATRA requires prospective adopters to fill out an application that includes references from a veterinarian. They also have to agree to a home inspection. Although some people try to push pets as Christmas gifts this time of year, ATRA is not one of those organizations. It is very serious about placing the dogs in the best environment.
“We’re not going to just give them to anybody,” Brown said.
Experts overall recommend against giving a dog, cat, or other animal as a gift to anyone who hasn’t explicitly requested it. Recipients should also have the full and demonstrated ability to provide the pet with proper care for its entire life.
ATRA’s dogs will come to their new home sterilized and microchipped, with the chip registered to ATRA. Brown said the organization will always take a dog back if its owner has a change in circumstance and can no longer keep it. Their new families are asked for a donation, which is “paid forward” to help fund the next rescue or transport.
Ideally, Cooper and Lady will find the same home, as they are a bonded pair, although ATRA will consider separate placements. Their new family will need a fenced yard, a willingness to fully house train them, and a little extra patience, because they are rescues.
“They’re not dogs you put on a chain. They are part of a family. They just want to be part of things. They just love to be around people,” Brown said.
“They are extremely loyal and intelligent. I think they’re the best breed.”
More information about ATRA, Airedales and the adoption process can be found at aire-rescue.org or call Janice Martin, Colorado coordinator, 720-938-1644.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
