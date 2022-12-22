Rescued Airedales seek good humans

Cooper, left, and his friend, Lady, are rescued Airedale terriers who need a loving home after they were used for breeding. (Courtesy photo/Leslie Brown )

Two rescued Airedale terriers are looking for a rare breed — a person who can give them a stable home.

Airedale Terrier Rescue & Adoption volunteer Leslie Brown has been hosting the pair, Cooper and Lady, at her home the past few months, after the rescue organization found them listed on Craigslist.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

