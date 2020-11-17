The annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner will be delivery and pick-up only this year due to COVID-19 concerns and restrictions. Meals will not be served in Friendship Hall.
This is the 26th year for the Community Thanksgiving Dinners. Preordered meals — turkey and all the trimmings — can be picked up Thursday, Nov. 25, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Although volunteers are not able to accepted donated desserts this year, meal organizers say there will be pie included with the meals.
Delivery requests can be made by calling 970-318-6759. Info and website: montrosecommunitydinners.com. Delivery requests need to be made by Nov. 22. Reservations to meals to pick up are being accepted up to the day of the event, but advance notice will help volunteers know how much food to prepare.
Those coming by Friendship Hall (1001 N. Second St.) will be directed to follow a marked route to the meal distribution site.
Volunteers will start cooking earlier in the week and this will be the 16th consecutive year that the Montrose High School boys’ soccer team will be the “runners” to handle the pickup meals to vehicle or delivery to homes.
To inquire about volunteering, call 970-318-6724, or visit the website. Organizers need 12 people to work two-hour shifts to help with kitchen work Nov. 23 , 24 and 25. Also needed: 36 drivers to deliver on Thanksgiving, 9:30 - 11:30 a.m.
The meals are free. Those who are able to make a donation can do so by mailing a check to Montrose Community Dinners, P.O. Box 3540, Montrose, CO 81402, or online. Donations are tax-deductible.
