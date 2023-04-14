As the need to conserve water continues to increase across the American West, Montrose Mayor Dave Frank is joining mayors across the United States in asking residents to make a long-term commitment to manage water resources more wisely by taking part in the 2023 Wyland National Mayor's Challenge for Water Conservation.

The annual challenge will be held throughout the month of April and is a non-profit community-service campaign to see which leaders can best inspire their residents to take informative steps to use water more efficiently, reduce pollution, and save energy. The City of Montrose has participated each year since 2012.



