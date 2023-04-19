The Montrose County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of increased mail thefts, especially from larger banks of mailboxes. The MCSO has received reports of mail theft recently and investigators believe there may be more homes affected in the Dave Wood area. 

“Mail theft is especially concerning as it can not only impact your bills or important mail, but thieves can also steal your identity and even more money with your personal information,” said Montrose County Sheriff's Office Cmdr. Ted Valerio.  



