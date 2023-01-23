The Greater Rocky Mountain Resource Advisory Committee (RAC) is still accepting proposals for Title II projects to be implemented in fiscal year 2023. Proposals will be accepted through close of business on Feb. 17.

Interested individuals and organizations are encouraged to apply for project funding, which will be provided through the Secure Rural Schools and Community Self-Determination Act. The act provides payments to counties as compensation for the loss of tax income associated with federal land within their boundaries. 



