Restaurants listed for take-out and/or delivery
Take-out only
• Pahgre’s is offering take-out from 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Located at 1541 Oxbow Dr. (970) 249-6442.
• Horsefly Brewery is open from 11a.m. - 7 p.m. for to-go orders only. Growlers and cans are available. The brewery is also offering a free roll of toilet paper on orders of $40 or more, while supplies last. Located at 846 E Main St. (970) 249-6889.
• Colorado Boy is open for take-out orders only from 4 - 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 11:30 a.m. - 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Located at 320 E Main St. (970) 240-2790.
• 2 Rascals Brewery has take-out available from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and are able to fill beer orders if needed. Located at 147 N 1st St. (970) 249-8689.
• Applebee’s has carry-out options ready seven days a week from 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. Located at 1501 Oxbow Dr. (970) 249-1214.
• Mi Mexico will be open seven days a week from 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. Take-out only. Located at 1706 E Main St. (970) 252-1000.
• Fiesta Guadalajara is offering take-out only and are open every day from 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. Located at 1571 Ogden Rd. (970) 249-2460.
• Panda Palace is open for take-out 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday. Located at 531 S Townsend Ave. (970) 252-3435.
• Chili’s will feature take-out options from their menu every day at 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. Located at 1431 Ogden Rd. (970) 249-7160.
• El Jimador has take-out available from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Located at 1201 S Townsend Ave. (970) 249-8990.
• Rooster’s is offering take-out from 11 a.m. 9 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday, and 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Located at 1135 E Main St. (970) 787-9898.
• Heidi’s Brooklyn Deli is open for take-out only from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Located at 1521 Oxbow Dr. (970) 240-2044.
• Sunrise Burritos has take-out only available from 6:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7:30 a.m. to noon on Saturday. Located at 16612 S Townsend Ave. (970) 316-3484.
• The Cabin Restaurant has changed their hours from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. but will offer take-out from Sunday through Friday. Located at 411 N Townsend Ave. (970) 252-0999.
• Remington’s at the Bridges has family style dinners for take-out only. Call 252-1119 during the day to place an order. Menus can be found at montrosebridges.com. Pickup meals are available Wednesday through Saturday between 2 and 6 p.m. On Sunday, the availability is 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Located at 2500 Bridges Cir.
• Rio Bravo is offering take-out Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Located at 1544 Oxbow Dr STE 198. (970) 964-4477.
Take-out and delivery
• The Stone House has take-out and delivery options available. They are open Sunday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Located at 1415 Hawk Pkwy. (970) 240-8899.
• Jimmers is offering delivery and take-out from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Located at 1413 E Main St. (970) 252-1227.
• Buckaroos Slices and Scoops is open 10:30 a.m. - 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, and 10:30 a.m. - 10 p.m. Friday through Saturday. Take-out and delivery is available. Located at 1518 E Main St. (970) 787-9437.
• Starvin Arvin’s is open seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. and offers take-out and delivery. Delivery will depend on the length of the location. Located at 1320 S Townsend Ave. (970) 249-7787.
• Mimo’s is offering both take-out and delivery at this time from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday. Deliveries are available at 6 a.m. Located at 633 S Townsend Ave. (970) 249-0616.
• San Juan Mobile Coffee, a locally owned coffee truck, is open for take-out and delivery Tuesday and Thursday mornings from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Berkshire Hathaway offices. On Wednesdays and Fridays, they are available from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Verizon store across from City Market.
• Rib City Grill is offering take-out and delivery services seven days a week from Noon to 8 p.m. Located at 1521 Oxbow Drive suite #165. (970) 249-7427.
• Mountain Rose Catering is offering pick up or delivery from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Visit them online at mountainrosecatering.net to see their menu and make calls to (970) 901-2525 to place an order. Located at 330 S Cascade Ave.
• Backstreet Bagel is open for carry-out and home, business, or curb-side delivery from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. Visit their Facebook page @backstreetbagelcompany to view their full menu. Located at 127 N Townsend Ave. (970) 240-3675.
• *The Vine Market and Bistro is currently open for take-out and delivery and have just a week's worth of product left. During that time, the restaurant will continue to serve the public until they are all out. Visit their Facebook page @lafamiliagardens for updates. As of now, their hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m and 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Those hours are subject to change so make sure to visit their Facebook for updates or give them a call at (970) 417-4340. Located at 347 E Main St.
• Guru’s Restaurant and Bar is offering both delivery and carry-out Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. On Sunday, they only operate from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Located at 448 Main St. (970) 252-8777.
• Odoba Mexican Eats is open for take-out and curbside delivery Sunday through Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday they are available until 10 p.m. Located at 2620 Woodgate Rd Suite 104. (970) 240-9908.
Closed
• Ted Nelson’s Steakhouse is closed until March 30, when it will re-open with a limited menu for take-out.
• The Lobby Grille is closed to the public.
• Light House Coffee Shoppe and Eatery is closed for the week and will reassess. In the meantime, they are working on putting together a spring menu when the time comes to reopen.
