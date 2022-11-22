Reunited: Man finds long lost baseball cards in state’s unclaimed property vault

Jere looks over his long lost baseball cards that he recently reclaimed from the state, which had been holding them as unclaimed property when his safe deposit box expired. (Courtesy photo)

Special to the MDP

A man who placed collectable baseball cards in a Crested Butte safe deposit box in 1998 got them back again Nov. 21. The box was turned over to the state as unclaimed property when the bank lost contact with the man, identified only as Jere in a news release from the State Treasurer’s Office.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?