Reunited with cold, hard cash

Skip Bailey, right, meets with Colorado Treasurer Dave Young, who returned a safe-deposit box full of silver coins to him that Bailey lost in a bank merger. (Submitted photo)

Colorado State Treasurer Dave Young recently reunited a man with a safe deposit box full of mint-condition silver coins that he was separated from during a bank merger. 

“Most unclaimed property is cold, hard cash,” Colorado State Treasurer Dave Young said. “We also received safe deposit boxes that have gone dormant, and our dedicated team works diligently to reunite owners or heirs with the contents, as most tend to have sentimental value.” 



