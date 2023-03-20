The Colorado Department of Revenue released the Average Market Rates (AMR) for retail marijuana effective April 1, 2023 until June 30, 2023.

One of the seven AMR categories increased this quarter, specifically bud allocated for extraction ($405). Four of the seven rates decreased, specifically bud ($649), trim allocated for extraction ($51), wet, whole plant ($81) and seed ($8). Two rates stayed the same, specifically trim ($253) and immature plant ($13).



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?