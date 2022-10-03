A mountain bike similar to the one shown here was stolen from a campground near Lizard Head on Sept. 18. Anyone with information is asked to call the San Miguel County Sheriff's Office at 970-728-1911. (Courtesy photo/SMCSO)
The lock that secured a Devinci mountain bike to a bike rack was cut off, allowing someone to steal it on Sept. 18, while the owners attended Blues and Brews in Telluride. (Courtesy/SMCSO)
Blues and Brews festival-goers camping near Lizard Head in San Miguel County came back to bad news Sept. 18: while they were gone to Telluride for a few hours, a person or persons unknown came to their campsite and helped themselves to nearly everything of value.
The tent, four sleeping bags, and a pricey mountain bike were all gone, as were bike shoes and a helmet. All told, the losses exceeded $11,000 and Sheriff Bill Masters wants to know who is responsible.
“Somebody has to know something. I would love to talk to people,” Masters said on Monday, asking anyone with information to call 970-728-1911.
A $1,000 reward may be paid out for information leading to an arrest.
Masters said the campsite crook or crooks took a $6,000 Devinci mountain bike by cutting its lock off, so they would have brought tools with them. Also reported taken: sleeping bags by Agnes, Therm-a-rest, Air Design and Nemo.
Masters said he is troubled by a recent spate of thefts in San Miguel County, including from vehicles parked along roadways, some of which have occurred in broad daylight.
“We’ve had some thefts around here. We usually don’t have a lot. It’s a little unusual,” he said.
Masters didn’t necessarily think the uptick in thefts is part of a general trend. “My guess is we have a (specific) thief in our midst. We need to catch them,” he said.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
