Special to the Montrose Daily Press
The FBI, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Fruita Police Department, and the Lower Valley Fire District are seeking information about an arson targeting the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Fruita.
In the early morning hours of Monday, April 26, 2021, the Fruita Police Department and the Lower Valley Fire District responded to a fire at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter day Saints located at 417 E. Ottley Ave.
The agencies on Friday announced a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individual(s) responsible for setting fire to the church.
The investigation is being conducted jointly by the Fruita Police Department, the Lower Valley Fire District, FBI, and ATF.
The team of investigators are requesting the public’s assistance to provide any information, tips, or leads pertaining to this crime. Anyone with the information should contact the 24-hour FBI tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324), the FBI Denver office at 303-629-7171, the ATF Hotline 1-888-ATF-FIRE (1-888-283-3473), the Fruita Police Department at 970-242-6707, or Crime Stoppers of Mesa County at 970-241- STOP (970-241-7867). Information may also be submitted online anonymously to https://tips.fbi.gov, www.atf.gov/contact/atftips, www.reportit.com, or sent via email to ATFTips@atf.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.