Ridgway 'Art and the Library' features local artists

The Ridgway Public Library has announced its spring “Art at the Library” show featuring local artists Jana Adams and H.C. Pemberton. The show opens on Saturday, March 12 and runs until Friday, May 13. Admission is free.
Adams is known for her luscious and colorful alcohol ink paintings as well as acrylic pours and encaustic wax. She creates abstract art in a wide variety of colors and designs. Her works are on display at the Montrose Center for the Arts where she also teaches alcohol ink classes.
Pemberton’s landscape oil paintings express her absolute love of the Western Slope. She spends her free time in the mountains. In her studio, she paints the trails, 4x4 roads and grand vistas that inspire her. Pemberton’s landscapes are currently on display at the Montrose Center for the Arts where she serves as coordinator for the Art in Motion program.
Adams and Pemberton both participate in “Art in Motion,” a program that invites Montrose businesses to display art by local artists. Included in this program are the Montrose Regional Library, Montrose Regional Health, Mountain View Therapy, San Juan Chiropractic, HearUSA, Colorado West Ophthalmology, The Gypsy Belle, Anytime Fitness and The Coffee Trader on East Main Street.
Art at the Library opens on Saturday, March 12. The show will run until Friday, May 13. The Ridgway Library is located at 300 Charles St. on the north side of Ridgway City Park. It is open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. — 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. — 2 p.m.
