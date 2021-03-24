Special to the Montrose Daily Press
The Bank Building in Ridgway is among three properties to be selected for the Heritage Energy Pilot Project being launched through Colorado Main Street.
Colorado Main street is a program of the Colorado Department of Local Affairs Division of Local Government and the pilot project offers interagency collaboration to combine quality historic preservation with statewide energy goals.
In rural towns, Main Street districts have long been the heart of community life and key to economic success. Although these places offer an iconic image of local heritage, they are notoriously hard to reach with either historic preservation or energy efficiency incentives.
The Heritage Energy Pilot Program will streamline processes and infuse state agency incentives and technical assistance to catalyze increased public-private investment into rural communities.
Colorado Main Street is working with the Colorado Energy Office and History Colorado’s State Historic Preservation Office to create the Heritage Energy Leadership Partnership team (HELP), which will facilitate access to incentives and technical assistance for the preservation and sustainable reinvestment of unique cultural landmarks in rural downtowns.
“It may be the first time all three agencies have shared a collective project,” said Main Street architect Larry Lucas in a news release.
“This special relationship will help bridge the longstanding gap between historic preservationists and energy professionals, under a common goal to make Colorado stronger and more sustainable.”
The HELP team will work intensively with three pilot projects, one public and two private, to integrate existing resources and high-impact environmental preservation methods such as historic tax credits, History Colorado State Historical Fund grants, Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy financing, Energy Performance Contracting for public-owned properties and utility incentives.
These pilot projects will help develop a refined cost-savings strategy and timeline for future projects to improve building infrastructure, and incorporate energy efficiency and renewable energy opportunities into preservation efforts.
Main Street solicited nominations from communities across the state and selected the Bank Building in Ridgway, as well as the Fox Theatre in Trinidad, and the Herald newspaper building in Leadville.
The Ridgway Bank Building was constructed in 1911 in Richardsonian Romanesque style. The Bank of Ridgway operated there until 1931 and the building has been home to several businesses over the years, including a pharmacy and a post office, according to History Colorado information.
Anticipated project outcomes of all three selected properties include preservation of community heritage, enhancements to local economic development, and reduction of energy consumption within buildings to improve local carbon footprints.
A successful pilot will lead to a rollout of a similar project elsewhere in the state.
This will create more vibrant Main Street districts, greater economic resilience, healthier living and better working environments for owners and tenants across Colorado.
“Working together with the HELP team, we are eager for the Heritage Energy Pilot Project to reach these important goals,” added Lucas.
To learn more about Colorado Main Street, visit cdola.colorado.gov/main-street.
