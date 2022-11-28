Ridgway residents Natalie Heller, Trisha Oakland, and Katrina Toucke were selected as winners of the Find Yourself in Ridgway Year Round Photo & Video Contest on Nov. 25.

The contest was organized by the Ridgway Area Chamber of Commerce to highlight photos of discovery where people are feeding their souls and spirits in the Ridgway area, especially in the quieter times of the year from October to April.



