Ridgway fish deemed safe to eat

An electrofishing crew from CPW surveys the San Miguel River. (Submitted photo/CPW)

To address concerns of anglers, Colorado Parks and Wildlife recently submitted fish from Ridgway Reservoir and the San Miguel River to be analyzed for metal contaminations. The results showed fish from these bodies of water are safe to eat as long as people follow statewide fish consumption guidelines.

Public concern stemmed from historic mining activity along the Uncompahgre River valley as well as the San Miguel River. CPW aquatic biologist Eric Gardunio heard the longstanding rumors from anglers regarding consumption of fish in these areas and submitted several samples to a state toxicologist with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment as well as CPW’s water quality monitoring section.



