Ridgway resident Ralph Lowery died in the May 28 crash on US 550, the Colorado State Patrol confirmed.
Lowery, 58, was traveling south on the highway in a 1981 Peterbilt semi, when, at about mile marker 113, his rig traveled off the right side of the road for undetermined reasons.
The semi went down an embankment, then ran up the side of another, hitting several trees and rolling.
Lowery was partially ejected during the roll sequence and died at the scene, the CSP said.
Alcohol, drugs and speed are not considered factors in the crash, Trooper Joshua Lewis with CSP’s public affairs said Tuesday.
