Ridgway man repeats bass tourney win, amid increased competition

Chase Nicholson proudly displays two of the 3,036 smallmouth bass he caught from Ridgway Reservoir during the Eighth Annual Ridgway Smallmouth Bass Classic fishing tournament at Ridgway State Park. (Courtesy photo/Chase Nicholson)

Angler participation more than doubled in this year’s Ridgway Smallmouth Bass Classic fishing tournament at Ridgway State Park. The annual contest brought accolades — Chase Nicholson of Ridgway won for the fourth time — cash to anglers’ wallets, and also, helped biologists cut the numbers of the invasive smallmouth bass in Ridgway Reservoir.

The eighth annual tournament helped reduce the population of adult smallmouth bass in the reservoir by more than 70%, in fact.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?