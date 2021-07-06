The Ridgway Marshal's Office is seeking information as to the possible whereabouts of Paul Mcelera, 52, of Ridgway.

He was last seen leaving his residence at about 11:30 p.m. July 5, on his vintage Moto Guzzi motorcycle. His intended destination is unknown, but he is known to frequently ride Red Mountain Pass, U.S. 550.

He was wearing a black helmet, black leather jacket and black nylon or Kevlar pants.

His phone is either out of service or the battery is dead and the phone is shut off.

Anyone with information is asked to call 970-249-9110 or 970-626-5196.

