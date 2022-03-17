Ridgway State Park seeks feedback for trail-use survey

Ridgway State Park is evaluating current and potential future trail systems at the park and would like to receive public comments before drafting a trails master plan.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife has put together an online survey regarding trails in and around Ridgway State Park. The public has until April 8 to provide feedback.
The survey includes questions regarding current use and conditions as well as what the public would like to see improved or changed going forward.
“The more diverse input we receive, the better it is going to be for the park resources and visitors of Ridgway State Park,” said Park Manager Kirstin Copeland in a press release Thursday. “We really want to hear from everyone who likes to use the park to get a sense of what can be made better and more accessible to a variety of users.”
Projects being considered include better connectivity between sections of the park and connecting more campgrounds to trails. CPW is also looking at updating signage around the park’s trails.
Accessibility to trails for all park visitors is also a priority for CPW. Staunton State Park has implemented a successful track-chair program to provide opportunities for people with disabilities to live life outside and share outdoor experiences with friends and family.
A track-chair program is planned at Ridgway State Park, as well. The track-chair program provides, for free with paid park entrance, a track-chair for the mobility impaired to use on trails within a state park.
“Part of doing a trail master plan is looking at improving some of the Americans With Disabilities Act stuff,” said John Livingston, CPW public information officer.
“The first step is making sure there are good trails that can be wide enough and maintained well so those track-chairs can go on those.”
Ridgway State Park is among the most visited on the Western Slope because of its proximity to Ouray, the Black Canyon of the Gunnison and general recreation opportunities on federally managed public lands.
Livingston said the survey will help develop a well-rounded view with input from diehard users, locals, less frequent users and out-of-area visitors. “The more diverse group we can get responding — we want to listen to the needs of a variety of trail users,” he said.
“We are looking at everything from trailhead development to trail reconstruction,” said CPW Southwest Region Trails Coordinator Josh Stoudt, also in the news release.
“Our trail users and their needs are different now than in previous generations. We need to look at our existing infrastructure as well as our future needs when developing a new trails master plan. A big part of that is making sure we do our due diligence to bring in the diverse viewpoints of the public to get a clear picture of current use and what people want to see in the future.”
To complete the online survey, go to: https://bit.ly/36aWM8V