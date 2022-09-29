Ridgway to unveil new sculpture, 'Crescendo'

Cie Hoover's new sculpture will be unveiled Oct. 6. (Courtesy photo)

Nearly a year in the planning, preparation, and construction, Ridgway is now home to a brand new public art sculpture titled “Crescendo.”

The passion project, created by Ouray based artist Cie Hoover, stands at just over 11 feet tall and is situated next to the pavilion by Frontier Field and the Ridgway Athletic Park. With the planning support of PARC (Public Art Ridgway Colorado), Hoover hopes this sculpture will serve as a source of inspiration and contemplation for the community and visitors alike for years to come. 



