Ridgway to unveil new sculpture, 'Crescendo'

Nearly a year in the planning, preparation, and construction, Ridgway is now home to a brand new public art sculpture titled “Crescendo.”
The passion project, created by Ouray based artist Cie Hoover, stands at just over 11 feet tall and is situated next to the pavilion by Frontier Field and the Ridgway Athletic Park. With the planning support of PARC (Public Art Ridgway Colorado), Hoover hopes this sculpture will serve as a source of inspiration and contemplation for the community and visitors alike for years to come.
An official unveiling and dedication ceremony will take place at 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, at the pavilion by the soccer fields in the Ridgway Athletic Park. Both Hoover and Mayor John Clark will be speaking at the event, and light refreshments will be provided. The public is invited to attend, and are welcome to ask questions and see the sculpture up close and personal.
"As its name implies, “Crescendo” aims to convey an uplift both physically and mentally for viewers. It is intended to be abstract and contemplative … beckoning viewers to absorb and reflect on it from all angles,” said Hoover.
“The spiral is comprised of layered variations of my “branches” theme with an abstract sculpture residing at the crest. The base pedestal is imbued with depth and texture, and the cladding along the sides of the pedestal conveys a sense of abstract cliffs, icicles and mountains … or perhaps something else altogether depending on the viewer. It is also important to mention that the top of the sculpture is intended to sway slightly in the wind, like a tall tree. Overall, I personally like to think of the sculpture as an embodiment of the feeling you get when you climb a proverbial, or very real, mountain.”
With support from businesses and individuals throughout the county, Hoover was able to cover the majority of the material costs of the project. Subtle carvings were made in the metal base of the sculpture in recognition of their support.
The recently revamped Ridgway FUSE Creative Main Street Program had this to say about the installation: “Cie’s Hoover’s passion for art rings true. “Crescendo” a wood piece anchored into stone and a solid base of community support, rises like an anthem into the bluebird Western Colorado sky. Its rhythm echoes the lines of the park pavilion it adorns.”
In 2019 Hoover received the Mayor’s Choice Award at the Inaugural 610 Arts Collective Regional Arts Exhibition from Clark. Hoover acknowledges that as being a major catalyst to his continued foray into the visual arts.
“From the first time I saw Cie's woodwork, I was struck by its originality, and his work has grown exponentially since then. It has been a joy to watch his evolution as a visual artist, alongside his already well-recognized talents as a performing artist. There appear to be no limits to what he can accomplish,” Clark said.
“That award, and the communities’ encouragement, really helped to inspire me to continue to create. Art went from being a hobby, to a second career path, and ultimately helped steer me towards my passion for public art,” Hoover said.
“Art can be expensive and is not always accessible to many individuals…this is why I believe public art is so important. It allows art to be accessible to everyone. It allows people to come together, to contemplate, and to be inspired. Not only this, but I believe public art plays a profound role in helping to shape a community’s identity, and is an impactful way to showcase a community’s civic pride.”
