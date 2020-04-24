Riverbottom Drive now open to traffic

The reconstruction of Riverbottom Drive started last fall and included a waterline extension, piping of the existing stormwater and irrigation ditch, widening of the roadway to include on-street parking in each direction, the addition of sidewalks down both sides of the street, and a reconfiguration of the intersection at Rio Grande Avenue.

 William Woody/City of Montrose

The wait is over. 

Riverbottom Drive is now open again to vehicles, after a closure last year to make several improvements, in tandem with the ongoing renovation of Holly Park, the City of Montrose announced.

Reconstruction included a waterline extension, piping the existing stormwater and irrigation ditch, widening the roadway to include on-street parking in each direction, adding sidewalks down both sides of the street, and reconfiguring the intersection at Rio Grande Avenue.

All work is complete except for sidewalk pours, work on the outbound turning lane and landscaping, which will take place over the next several weeks. No additional traffic closures are expected.

The project was completed under budget. It was made possible through a partnership with the Montrose Recreation District and a $500,000 Department of Local Affairs grant.

The city in its announcement thanked residents for their patience and also thanked general contractor Skip Houston Construction.

For more information, contact Ryan Cushenan, project engineer, at 970-240-1485.

