Riverbottom Drive now open to traffic

The wait is over.
Riverbottom Drive is now open again to vehicles, after a closure last year to make several improvements, in tandem with the ongoing renovation of Holly Park, the City of Montrose announced.
Reconstruction included a waterline extension, piping the existing stormwater and irrigation ditch, widening the roadway to include on-street parking in each direction, adding sidewalks down both sides of the street, and reconfiguring the intersection at Rio Grande Avenue.
All work is complete except for sidewalk pours, work on the outbound turning lane and landscaping, which will take place over the next several weeks. No additional traffic closures are expected.
The project was completed under budget. It was made possible through a partnership with the Montrose Recreation District and a $500,000 Department of Local Affairs grant.
The city in its announcement thanked residents for their patience and also thanked general contractor Skip Houston Construction.
For more information, contact Ryan Cushenan, project engineer, at 970-240-1485.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.