Starting Feb. 10, contractors working for the City of Montrose will begin replacing the existing bridge deck over Cedar Creek on 6530 Road, just north of the San Juan bypass.
Construction will include replacement of the aging bridge deck as well as rehabilitation of the existing bridge girders and abutments. Because the bridge deck will be fully removed, 6530 Road will be closed at the project site throughout construction.
Residents will be detoured onto 6450 Road via Kentucky Road or may detour over to North Hillcrest via Lincoln Road. The roadway is expected to reopen in May.
The city asks motorists and pedestrians to respect all coned-off areas and to exercise caution around work areas. Navigate to MoveMo.Co for more information and routine project updates.
Any questions regarding the project may be directed to Civil Engineer Ryan Cushenan at 970-240-1485.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.