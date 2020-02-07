Starting Feb. 10, contractors working for the City of Montrose will begin replacing the existing bridge deck over Cedar Creek on 6530 Road, just north of the San Juan bypass.

Construction will include replacement of the aging bridge deck as well as rehabilitation of the existing bridge girders and abutments. Because the bridge deck will be fully removed, 6530 Road will be closed at the project site throughout construction.

Residents will be detoured onto 6450 Road via Kentucky Road or may detour over to North Hillcrest via Lincoln Road. The roadway is expected to reopen in May.

The city asks motorists and pedestrians to respect all coned-off areas and to exercise caution around work areas. Navigate to MoveMo.Co for more information and routine project updates.

Any questions regarding the project may be directed to Civil Engineer Ryan Cushenan at 970-240-1485.

