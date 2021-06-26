The Ouray and Columbine Ranger Districts of the Uncompahgre and San Juan National Forests on June 21 began the San Miguel Power Association (SMPA) powerline project over Red Mountain Pass.
The work is to clear vegetation along the powerline to prepare for line reconstruction. Closures will be instituted in the areas of operation for public health and safety. The closure area encompasses areas near the powerline where logging operations will be occurring, under helicopter flight paths, and helicopter landing areas.
Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) will be coordinating traffic control for these operations. Operations began June 21 for the first phase. The second and final phase will occur July 12 through approximately Aug. 6.
Expect intermittent closures and delays in the following areas: National Forest System roads (NFSR) #679 (Ophir Pass), #820 (Chattanooga Road), #822 (Bullion Road), #823 (Black Bear Road), #825 (US Basin), #878 (Engineer Pass), #895 (Greyhound Road) and National Forest System trails (NFST) #509 (Columbine Lake), #6120, #6153, #6156 (Ouray Perimeter Trail), #6196.1a (Ice Park Connector), #6241 (Bear Creek Trail), #6250 and #6260.
Due to helicopter activity, drones are not allowed in the area. If a drone were to collide with the helicopter, a serious, even fatal accident can occur. Keep your drone at home.
SMPA has established a public information website to alert travelers of road closures on Red Mountain Pass. Visit smpa.com for more information.
Additional closure signs will be placed on National Forest System roads and trails. As operations progress, the website and signage will be updated. Travelers and forest visitors are asked to pay attention to the road and their fellow travelers. Follow all signs, be alert and avoid areas where heavy equipment is working.
