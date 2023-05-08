Paonia State Park will be closed to the public until crews can repair damage to Colorado Highway 133 that has temporarily shut off access to the entrance of the park.

Two incidents have occurred on CO133 on both the north and south ends of the park. A rockslide is blocking the highway to the north of the park as it travels south out of Carbondale, while a significant sinkhole on the highway is blocking access to the park from the south coming out of Paonia near Somerset between mile markers 14-19.



