The Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison (GMUG) National Forests, in cooperation with the Mesa County, announce the Trickel Park Road, National Forest System Road No. 121 resurfacing project.
The project began Wednesday and continues through Sept. 1. Expect delays when traveling through the project area.
This project consists of reconditioning the roadbed, including the ditches and shoulders. The purpose of the project is to re-establish the road template and surface the roadway with aggregate for an improved driving surface and long-term maintenance needs.
Construction starts at the intersection of NFSR No. 257 and end at the forest boundary. In conjunction with this resurfacing project, Mesa county will be constructing a new parking lot on the northeast side of the road at the forest boundary. The additional parking area will improve access for forest users. Visitors can expect one-hour traffic delays Monday – Friday, from 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. Visitors should pay attention to and obey all traffic signs when traveling in or near these areas. Please exercise extreme caution as heavy equipment will be entering and exiting the roadway.
For additional information, project updates or questions please contact Robert Dasey at 970-589-5429 or robert.dasey@usda.gov.
