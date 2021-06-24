Road closures

Kiowa Road and Jasmine Road were closed at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, June 24, 2021. 

 (Montrose County)

Staff Report

Heavy rains caused the CQ Canal to overflow its banks and flood Kiowa Road Thursday afternoon, leading to a lengthy closure of it and Jasmine Road, as well as reported crop losses.

Montrose County’s road crews and emergency management responded to the situation; roads were later reopened. According to the Uncompahgre Valley Water Users Association, this type of localized flooding is known to occur every several years in that area.

Tags

Load comments