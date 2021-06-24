Staff Report
Heavy rains caused the CQ Canal to overflow its banks and flood Kiowa Road Thursday afternoon, leading to a lengthy closure of it and Jasmine Road, as well as reported crop losses.
Montrose County’s road crews and emergency management responded to the situation; roads were later reopened. According to the Uncompahgre Valley Water Users Association, this type of localized flooding is known to occur every several years in that area.
