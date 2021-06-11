The Delta–Nucla road (25 Mesa Road) resurfacing project will continue throughout the weekend and include road resurfacing in the Columbine campground.
Visitors planning on camping in Columbine campground this weekend should expect heavy equipment operation noise and campground roadway delays. Construction is expected to continue through June 16.
Visitors can expect one-hour traffic delays from 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. Visitors should pay attention to and obey all traffic signs when traveling in or near these areas. Please exercise extreme caution as heavy equipment will be entering and exiting the roadway.
The Delta-Nucla road resurfacing project is a cooperative project with the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests, The Army National Guard and Montrose County. The project consists of re-establishing the road template and surfacing the roadway with aggregate for an improved driving surface and long-term maintenance.
For additional information, project updates or questions, contact Chris Phelps at 970-874-6716, or Christopher.phelps@usda.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.