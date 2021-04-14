The Colorado Department of Transportation, in cooperation with United Companies, will begin work on Colorado Highway 141 at the north end of Naturita and move north toward Gateway for approximately 35 miles.
This paving and roadway upgrade project will take place from mile point 61 — 95.75. Work will begin on April 19 and continue through October.
This project consists of roadway improvements including asphalt milling and paving, shouldering, upgrading guardrails, sign replacement, and culvert repair. The paving will create smoother roads and improved driving conditions, which in turn will improve safety for the traveling public along this corridor.
Beginning Monday, April 19, motorists will encounter road work on CO 141. Traffic impacts include:
• Work will take place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
• Traffic flow will be reduced to alternating single lane traffic in one to two mile increments within the project limits, with the use of flagger control. Expect up to 15 minute delays.
• Speeds will be reduced to 40 mph in the work zone. Traffic fines will be doubled in the work zone.
• Motorists should slow down as they approach the work zones, drive with caution, allow extra space between vehicles, and give themselves extra travel time.
Travelers driving through resurfacing projects are urged to:
• Slow down - Higher speeds can cause loose stones to scatter and damage vehicle paint and windshields.
• Increase distance between vehicles - Space between you and other vehicles will help reduce vehicle damage caused by loose stones.
• Follow work zone signage - Consider the safety of other motorists and the safety of the work crew when traveling through the project construction zone.
• Use caution - Bicyclists and motorcyclists should use extreme caution during construction operations.
For additional information about this project:
• Call the project information line at 970-233-7076
• Email the project team at: co141naturitapaving@gmail.com
• Visit the project website at: ww.codot.gov/projects/co141-paving-naturita-north
Travelers are urged to “know before you go.” Gather information about weather forecasts and anticipated travel impacts and current road conditions prior to hitting the road. CDOT resources include:
• Road conditions and travel information: www.COtrip.org
• Sign up for project or travel alerts: bit.ly/COalerts
• See scheduled lane closures: codot.gov/travel/scheduled-lane-closures.html
• Connect with us on social media: Twitter @coloradodot and Facebook facebook.com/coloradodot
