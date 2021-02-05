Rockfall leads to travel delays on 145

Crews prepare a large boulder for blasting after it plummeted onto Colorado 145 outside of Stoner. 

 (Submitted photo/CDOT)

A boulder so massive that heavy equipment couldn’t budge it fell onto Colorado 145 Friday morning, blocking a full lane of travel between Rico and Dolores.

The 200-ton rock fell just north of the small community of Stoner, requiring traffic to shift to a single lane.

Crews spent the day drilling holes into the rock so that these could be filled with explosives to blast it into smaller pieces that can be hauled away. The Colorado Department of Transportation hoped to complete the work by the end of the day Friday, and said crews would work through the night if necessary, and resume Saturday, again, if necessary.

Motorists are being asked to take it slow in the area and allow for extra travel time, as travel delays may continue all weekend.

