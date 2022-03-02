Rocky Mountain Oyster Red Dirt Festival returns with Reckless Kelly

This year’s Rocky Mountain Oyster Red Dirt Festival, coming up at Montrose County Event Center on April 23, will featureReckless Kelly, a Grammy-award winning Red Dirt/Americana music stalwart.
The evening’s entertainment will also include Joshua Ray Walker and 2021 Rocky Mountain Oyster Festival alumni Sam Cox, now of Ragland.
“This event is special to us because it helps celebrate our agriculture heritage with the added bonus of top music acts in the Red Dirt world,” said Fairgrounds and Event Center Director Stoney Field. “I am looking forward to this year’s festival and I am grateful to Deb Harmon of 20 Sleeps West Real Estate for helping bring this event to our community for the second year in a row.”
Reckless Kelly will headline the 2022 Rocky Mountain Oyster Red Dirt Festival. Originally from Idaho, the band now calls Texas home.
Collectively, they’ve played more than 3,000 shows and traveled more than 1,500,000 miles to 49 states. Reckless Kelly’s string of critically acclaimed albums – “Under the Table” and “Above the Sun” (2003), “Wicked Twisted Road” (2005), “Bulletproof” (2008), “Somewhere in Time” (2010), Grammy-nominated “Good Luck & True Love” (2011) and Grammy-winning “Long Night Moon” (2013) – set a standard of reliable excellence and commitment to an instinctive vision of Americana. No band exemplifies the broad genre better.
In the middle of the line-up is Joshua Ray Walker, an up-and-coming star on the Americana scene. With a recent stop at “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” and an April date at the Grand Ole Opry, Walker shares an imagined yet truthful portrait of a broke down honky-tonk on his latest album “See you Next Time.”
Getting the festival started is 2021 Rocky Mountain Oyster Festival alumni Sam Cox, who is now in a band with his wife called Ragland. They will open the night with their Red Dirt/Americana sound. This married couple featuring Autumn Ragland and Sam Cox, hail from red dirt country in Oklahoma.
There are three different tiers of tickets for the April 23 festival, presented by 20 Sleeps West: VIP, floor admission, and general admission.
The VIP tickets include access to the front of the stage area with a first-come first-served seating area for attendees. The VIP ticket also includes your choice free beer, wine, soft drinks or water for just $60 per ticket.
The floor admission seats offer great viewing and the true live music experience from the floor and include first-come, first-served seating for $30 per ticket. General admission tickets are for the comfort of the grandstand area at just $20 per ticket.
Tickets go on sale on Friday, March 4 at 5 p.m. at montrosecountyeventcenter.com. Food will be available for purchase at the event.
For more information, visit montrosecountyeventcenter.com or call 970-964-2184.