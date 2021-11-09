The community turned out over the weekend to celebrate 100 years of commitment and service by Montrose Rotary Club. The Centenary Jubilee featured world-class adventurer Hilaree Nelson as keynote speaker, as well as a dinner, live and silent auctions and entertainment.
In keeping with its century-long tradition of giving back, Rotary donated $75,000 to Habitat for Humanity of the San Juans. It further recognized the achievements of other community members, when Rotary District Governor Becky Smith handed out Major Donor awards to real estate agent and charity founder Jim Renfrow; Montrose County Economic Development Executive Director Sandy Head and Kelvin Kent, who was instrumental in helping establish the Montrose Pavilion, as well as known for his work with the Montrose Community Foundation and the Western Colorado Friends of the Himalayas.
The Rotary further honored the memories of Dennis Devor, Gary Krabbe and Rich Tafoya by naming scholarships after the men.
Montrose Rotary became a member of Rotary International in April of 1921. Among its achievements and projects, the club helped establish the Montrose golf course, Rotary Park on South 12th Street; helped bring mammography technology to the hospital; established the popular winter carnival; programs for kids; backed the tax- and grant-funded overhaul of Columbine Middle School and, just this year, completed the Rotary Amphitheater in Cerise Park (the project launched in 2018 and was completed by the City of Montrose).
