The Montrose Veterans Plaza at Cerise Park project is getting some help from the Montrose High School ROTC program.
Under the supervision of program instructor United States Marine Corps Master Sgt. Adam Kenner — and with assistance from Pete Isaacson and Rob Duncan of Del-Mont Consultants — ROTC students Samuel Preston, Sawyer Lutz, and Jacob Hurwitz are in the process of building an architectural model of the project site utilizing hand-built and computer-aided 3D printing methods.
When completed, the model will be used to reveal the project concept to the public and to potential project contributors.
Their work is considered an important step toward the success of the project.
The Montrose Veterans Plaza/Park is spearheaded by Welcome Home Alliance for Veterans, a veterans services and advocacy nonprofit based in Montrose.
Now in the design phase, when completed, the plaza is intended to honor veterans from all service branches and conflicts. It is to feature short walkways to focal points for World War I, World War II, Korea, Vietnam and the Global War on Terror, along with a flag in the center and interpretive information.
Last year, the project received a $10,000 funding boost from Charter Communications, the cable and internet provider that sells its services under the name Spectrum.
To find out how to make a donation, call the alliance at 970-765-2210. The alliance is headquartered at the Warrior Resource Center, 4 Hillcrest Plaza Way, Montrose.
