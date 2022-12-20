Roving Rabbis to light Menorah in Mountain Village

In this 2018 file photo, Rabbinical students Smaya Krinsky, left, and Asher Wilhelm visited Telluride as part of the Roving Rabbi traveling program. (Planet file photo)

How fitting that on the Winter Solstice, the return of the light, a group that call themselves the Roving Rabbis will light a giant Menorah Wednesday at 5 p.m. in Mountain Village in celebration of Hanukkah, the eight-day Festival of Lights that is a key holiday for the world’s Jews.

The outdoor event is the first of its kind for Mountain Village and will take place at Heritage Plaza.



