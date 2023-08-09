The Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests’ Gunnison Ranger District, in partnership with Western Colorado University, will be hosting a public field trip related to the Taylor Park Vegetation Management project Thursday, Aug. 17.

Interested individuals are invited to attend this all-day event and interact with staff from the GMUG as they tour areas around Taylor Park where fuels management and timber projects are currently being implemented.



