Special to the MDP
Commercial truckers are urged to use extreme caution on US 50 Monarch Pass as the only existing eastbound truck ramp will be closed September through late October.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Special to the MDP
Commercial truckers are urged to use extreme caution on US 50 Monarch Pass as the only existing eastbound truck ramp will be closed September through late October.
The Colorado Department of Transportation is performing critical repairs beginning Monday, Sept. 12, on the emergency truck ramp located at mile point 204, four miles east of the pass summit. The runaway truck ramp will not be operable during the entire construction phase.
Colorado State Patrol will conduct more frequent patrols on Monarch Pass throughout the construction period. Additionally, CSP’s Motor Carrier Safety Section will oversee intermittent brake inspections and safety checks of commercial motor vehicles near the summit (just east of milepoint 199) to warn truck drivers of the ramp closure.
The first safety checks are set to begin after the Labor Day weekend, Tuesday, Sept. 6. Safety checks will help ensure big rigs have functioning brakes, inform truck drivers of the locations of tight turns on the pass, and educate them about the importance of downshifting and maintaining a low speed.
Earlier this summer, maintenance crews performed a temporary repair of the truck ramp after a sinkhole developed due to a failed culvert. CDOT in partnership with Bechtolt Engineering and Williams Construction will now construct the permanent fix, replacing the existing corrugated metal pipe that conveys the South Arkansas River under the truck ramp.
The new reinforced concrete pipe and headwall design will decrease the velocity of water flow, lowering the risk of erosion and prolonging the life of the structure. Guardrails and overhead signage will be upgraded to comply with current standards. The project completion is set for late October.
The speed limit for eastbound traffic will be reduced to 25 mph. CDOT urges commercial truck drivers and passenger vehicle drivers to use extreme caution when traveling eastbound on the east side of the pass.
Most work will take place off of the highway, with only limited traffic stops to accommodate periodic movement of equipment or materials.
Project info: 970-385-1423; dot_r5_customerservice@state.co.us
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.