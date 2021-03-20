Rusk named Cobble Creek’s golf pro

Mother. Daughter. Spouse. Teammate. Friend. Add one more entry for Kala Keltz Rusk: historymaker, or ceiling breaker. Rusk is the first woman PGA Class A pro to lead a golf course in Montrose.
She started her duties this week at The Links of Cobble Creek.
“It feels good. I’m excited and have been overwhelmed by the support,” said Keltz Tuesday morning in the pro shop, after thanking a couple of Cobble Creek residents who offered congratulations. “I’ve always pictured myself as a head club professional. I’m ready to put my take on things.”
Rusk is a familiar face at all three local golf courses. She’s a Montrose native, the daughter of Brandon and Michelle Keltz. When she was an MHS freshman golfer for coach Jim Scarry, she competed in the state 4A girls’ tournament which was held at Cobble Creek, a place where she’d eventually hang her PGA shingle. Three years later, she was the 4A state champion, the only MHS female golfer to earn this recognition.
After graduating MHS in 2013, Rusk, 26, played collegiate golf at the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley. She competed all four years in 34 tournaments en route to earning a degree in recreation tourism and hospitality. She won the Montana State Invitational in 2016 and earned All-Sky Conference honors, usually as the number one or two ranked golfer in the UNC lineup.
Turning professional, she considered some mini-tours, said Scarry Wednesday evening. Ultimately, she made the decision to return to Montrose, start a family, and become a club professional. Last year, she successfully completed her Class A PGA qualification, a rigorous combination of written and playing tests and professional readiness qualifying. She first took a job as an assistant at Cobble Creek.
She and Michael Rusk are the parents of two children, Payton, 2, and Teagan, 6 months. She’s ready for the challenges ahead.
“I’d like to have more activities for the public,” said Rusk, citing alternative golf recreation like Frisbee golf, foot golf or having a glo-ball tournament under a summer’s night sky. Rusk says she’s adding two new clothing lines to pro shop merchandise, but no equipment additions at this time.
She also emphasized that two different couples’ tournaments, in June and September, “fill up fast and the public is welcome.”
Cobble Creek will also host the annual Bosom Buddies tournament in August.
Two people who are not surprised by Rusk’s hiring are longtime mentors and colleagues.
“She’s going to crush it,” said Paul Treide, Cobble Creek’s superintendent for almost 20 years. He’s watched her grow up and grow into the position. “The residents here, the people who play here regularly are thrilled at Kala taking over. She’ll do well.”
Her former coach, Scarry, will be retiring after this semester, a long career in education and athletics. He coached the MHS girls’ team for 10 years.
“It’s a credit to who she is and her character,” said Scarry. “We always had a lot of fun practicing and in tournaments. She has the game.”
Scarry will return for one more season coaching the MHS girls’ team. His former player and protégé will be the assistant coach working with players on technique. The roles were going to be reversed originally, but given Rusk’s new position, there was change. Scarry will handle the course management part of the coaching along with addressing the mental aspects of golf.
“We were having a rough spot as a team,” recalled Scarry when Keltz-Rusk was a freshman. “I would say, ‘I bet you an ice cream cone you can’t hit that shot.’” Coach and player would have this bet for four years, never paying off, he said, with a laugh. “I wanted to relax her, relax the team. The mental part of golf is tough. She is a special young lady.”
Stephen Woody was the publisher of community daily newspapers for 38 years in four cities, including the Montrose Daily Press, 1997 — 2011.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.