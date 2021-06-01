VCM Global Asset Management and Benezet Realty Partners have acquired the Russell Stover manufacturing facility and are upgrading it to provide processing, storage and distribution opportunities for locally produced food.
It was previously reported that Benezet would acquire the property, and the deal is now complete, according to a release.
Benezet is a real estate investment company focused on food logistics, storage and production solutions and VCM is an investment firm.
“The pandemic has demonstrated that we cannot take fully stocked grocery shelves for granted,” said Mitchell Bennett, CEO of Benezet Realty, in a press release. “Our goal is to attract local producers, manufacturers and food processors to provide the biggest deep freezer, processing and distribution facility 300 miles in each direction. This is a big deal because more than $210 billion worth of food is wasted every year in the US, we want to sustainably contribute to reducing that impact.”
According to Benezet, the facility will play a role in Colorado’s $7.4 billion food production value chain, and through the plant, producers, distributors and pharmaceutical companies can distribute directly across four states.
The Western Slope Food and Innovation Center will help target a local $540 million retail foods market.
“We want to provide food security, safety and potential self-sufficiency to the local economy, supporting local jobs and local commerce. But the impact is not just social, it is also environmental. We are also upgrading the plant to become more energy efficient to reduce our carbon footprint and modernize the facility,” saod Tom Vukota, CEO at VCM, a real estate investor, which purchased 45 Wyndham branded hotels for $215 million in the US last year. “The plant provides immediate value to local producers and distributors as logistics and distribution capabilities have never been more important following disruption caused by the pandemic.”
The plant is a 278,400 square-foot facility situated on 21.3 acres of property.
In late-April, Jeff Keehfuss, a local real estate agent, confirmed that his family’s LLC, KFE Properties, completed the purchase of the retail location at the front of the property.
